RIVER MONSTER: Biologists encounter 80lb catfish on Kansas River

KDWP Biologists encounter an 80lb catfish in January 2023.
KDWP Biologists encounter an 80lb catfish in January 2023.(KDWP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 6:53 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Biologists with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks encountered a catfish that weighed nearly 80 pounds on the Kansas River and have dubbed it a River Monster.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks’ Fisheries Division says on Wednesday, Jan. 25, that invasive species biologists had been at the Kansas River to ample and remove invasive carp - Bighead and Silver Carp - over the winter.

While out on the water this week, KDWP said biologists encountered a Kansas River monster - a Blue Catfish that weighed almost 80 pounds.

KDWP noted that the catfish and all other non-target species sampled were put back in the river by biologists.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man sentenced to death for quadruple murder sues State of Kansas
FILE
Topeka Police search for suspect after early-afternoon attempt to contact
Kyle Tyler first appearance
Triple murder charges filed against man accused of starting fatal fire
FILE — Any witnesses have been asked to contact investigators at tips@leawood.org or...
Crash under investigation after semi drags car about 8 miles following crash
FILE: Crystal methamphetamine
California pair charged with attempting to sell meth in Kansas

Latest News

Feral or wild hogs have been reported between Emporia and John Redmond Reservoir. There are...
Officials warn of feral hog situation between Emporia, John Redmond Reservoir
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is helped by teammates after a play against...
Chiefs are slight home underdogs in AFC title game. When’s the last time that happened?
A Harvesters food distribution will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Antioch Missionary Baptist...
Harvesters food distribution moves to new location on Saturday in East Topeka
Emporia State
Emporia State basketball sweeps Northeastern State