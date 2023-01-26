Republicans and Democrats spar over committee snubs

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - In what could be a very public settling-of-the-score, Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy barred California democrats Eric Swalwell and Adam Schiff, along with Minnesota congresswoman Ilhan Omar from serving on the House Intelligence Committee.

“Eric Swalwell being in the private sector and can’t get a security clearance there, we will not provide him with the secrets to America,” said McCarthy Tuesday.

“It’s political vengeance - which is a shame because it’s always been a bi-partisan committee,” said Swalwell, “he’s taking one of the most precious pieces of glassware in the congressional cabinet and he’s smashing it.”

Democrats see the move as a direct retribution to Former speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to remove Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gossar from serving on committees. Greene for comments made surrounding the attacks on January 6th, and Gosar for a video he tweeted depicting the death of prominent sitting congresswoman.

McCarthy denies that is the reason.

“I will put the national security ahead of partisan politics any day,” said McCarthy.

Whether or not these are moves of revenge, Minority leader Hakim Jeffries is hopeful both parties will be able to move past it.

“We should find common ground to make progress for the American people,” said Jeffries. “I hope we’ll continue to be able to do that generally including by continuing to have a very productive relationship with the speaker of the House.”

