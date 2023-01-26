RCPD investigates after fight on Ogden road leads to vehicle break-in attempt

OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police have opened an investigation after a man allegedly attempted to break into a woman’s car after an altercation on an Ogden road.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 12:45 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, officials were called to the intersection of Riley Ave. and N. Elm St. in Ogden with reports of attempted aggravated assault and criminal damage to property.

When they arrived, officials said a 33-year-old woman reported that a 43-year-old man had attempted to break into her vehicle as he pried the window down after an argument. He also allegedly hit the vehicle with a knife.

If anyone has information about the incident, they should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

