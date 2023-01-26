RCPD to host Town Hall in Ogden to introduce new director

OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - New RCPD Director Brian Peete hopes to introduce himself to the Ogden community during an upcoming Town Hall meeting.

The Riley County Police Department says on Thursday, Jan. 26, that it has invited the community of Ogden to a Town Hall meeting with Director Brian Peete.

RCPD noted that the meeting will be held so Director Peete can introduce himself and listen to concerns and suggestions from community members about safety.

Officials indicated that the town hall will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Ogden Community Center, 220 Willow St.

The meeting will also be livestreamed HERE.

RCPD noted that future Town Hall meetings for Manhattan, Leonardville, Randolph and Riley will be announced at a later date.

