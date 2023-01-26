Program hopes to match Topekans who look different, have other similarities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One Topeka organization has put out a call for applicants to join a diversity partnership program that matches residents who may look different but have many similarities.

Topeka United announced on Thursday, Jan. 26, that it has invited community members to join its Mosaic Partner Paris - a challenging, structured and in-depth initiative to build a network of diverse relations that will enrich the community.

The organization indicated that the program will advance its vision and mission of creating a compelling and thriving community through understanding and celebration of diversity as inclusion, equity and opportunity are advanced for everyone.

Topeka United noted that the fundamental concept of the program is that building deep and lasting individual relationships between those who may not look or worship alike or relate to family and community in the same way, is fundamental to community health and prosperity.

In Topeka, the group said it seeks diversity of representation in all ways - race, ethnicity, religion, gender identity, ability/disability, age, geographic and economic sectors and experiences.

According to Topeka United, those matched as a Mosaic Partner will attend three 2-hour structured sessions each month with their partner between April 15 and Dec. 13. Two will be pair sessions and one will be a small group session.

Applications close on Feb. 28 and pairs will be notified by March 15. Topeka United said the Mosaic pairing algorithm matches residents who are different on the outside but have similarities inward - not all applicants will be paired for the 2023 session.

To apply, click HERE.

