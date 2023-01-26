Police respond to southwest Topeka park in stolen-vehicle case

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - At least one person was in custody early Thursday in connection with a stolen-vehicle investigation in southwest Topeka, authorities said.

Police around 7:45 a.m. Thursday were at Clarion Woods Park, near S.W. 37th and Fairlawn.

Police told 13 NEWS that a vehicle believed to have been stolen was located in an area of trees on the south side of the park. That vehicle wasn’t visible from S.W. 37th Street.

Police said a K-9 unit had been called to run a trial in connection with the incident.

One police unit left the parking lot on the north end of the park around 8:05 a.m.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Check wibw.com later for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.