Police respond to southwest Topeka park in stolen-vehicle case

Topeka police had taken at least one person into custody early Thursday in connection with a...
Topeka police had taken at least one person into custody early Thursday in connection with a stolen-vehicle investigation at Clarion Woods Park, near S.W. 37th and Fairlawn.(WIBW/Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - At least one person was in custody early Thursday in connection with a stolen-vehicle investigation in southwest Topeka, authorities said.

Police around 7:45 a.m. Thursday were at Clarion Woods Park, near S.W. 37th and Fairlawn.

Police told 13 NEWS that a vehicle believed to have been stolen was located in an area of trees on the south side of the park. That vehicle wasn’t visible from S.W. 37th Street.

Police said a K-9 unit had been called to run a trial in connection with the incident.

One police unit left the parking lot on the north end of the park around 8:05 a.m.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Check wibw.com later for more details as they become available.

