Officials warn of feral hog situation between Emporia, John Redmond Reservoir

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Federal and state officials are concerned about a feral hog situation east of Emporia and have warned residents to keep an eye out.

KVOE reports that Lyon Co. Game Warden Aaron Scheve said it is hard to determine how many hogs are now in the areas surrounding Hartford, the Cottonwood River between Emporia and Neosho Rapids, the Flint Hills National Wildlife Refuge and John Redmond Reservoir.

While feral hogs can cause a litany of health issues, health concerns are at the top of the list. This includes pseudorabies, tuberculosis and parasites - and those can have devastating effects on both established agriculture operations and wildlife areas.

Additionally, feral hogs can lead to a variety of agricultural and infrastructure issues that could cost residents millions depending on the situation. Landowners who do see a feral hog have the legal authority to kill them. However, the number of feral hogs should be taken into account, Scheve said.

The Game Warden said landowners who have two or more feral hogs should call the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens first. This allows state and federal authorities to take out the entire herd at once.

