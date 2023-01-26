Officials warn of feral hog situation between Emporia, John Redmond Reservoir

Feral or wild hogs have been reported between Emporia and John Redmond Reservoir. There are...
Feral or wild hogs have been reported between Emporia and John Redmond Reservoir. There are indications they may have been illegally brought to the area.(Aaron Scheve/Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks/KVOE)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 6:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Federal and state officials are concerned about a feral hog situation east of Emporia and have warned residents to keep an eye out.

KVOE reports that Lyon Co. Game Warden Aaron Scheve said it is hard to determine how many hogs are now in the areas surrounding Hartford, the Cottonwood River between Emporia and Neosho Rapids, the Flint Hills National Wildlife Refuge and John Redmond Reservoir.

While feral hogs can cause a litany of health issues, health concerns are at the top of the list. This includes pseudorabies, tuberculosis and parasites - and those can have devastating effects on both established agriculture operations and wildlife areas.

Additionally, feral hogs can lead to a variety of agricultural and infrastructure issues that could cost residents millions depending on the situation. Landowners who do see a feral hog have the legal authority to kill them. However, the number of feral hogs should be taken into account, Scheve said.

The Game Warden said landowners who have two or more feral hogs should call the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens first. This allows state and federal authorities to take out the entire herd at once.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man sentenced to death for quadruple murder sues State of Kansas
FILE
Topeka Police search for suspect after early-afternoon attempt to contact
Kyle Tyler first appearance
Triple murder charges filed against man accused of starting fatal fire
FILE — Any witnesses have been asked to contact investigators at tips@leawood.org or...
Crash under investigation after semi drags car about 8 miles following crash
FILE: Crystal methamphetamine
California pair charged with attempting to sell meth in Kansas

Latest News

Kansas grants
$1.8 mil awarded for 10 communities to open family resource centers
KDWP Biologists encounter an 80lb catfish in January 2023.
RIVER MONSTER: Biologists encounter 80lb catfish on Kansas River
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is helped by teammates after a play against...
Chiefs are slight home underdogs in AFC title game. When’s the last time that happened?
A Harvesters food distribution will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Antioch Missionary Baptist...
Harvesters food distribution moves to new location on Saturday in East Topeka