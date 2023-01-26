K-State College of Art and Sciences host Civil Rights Teach-In

By Joseph Robben
Published: Jan. 25, 2023
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State College of Art and Sciences presented the 9th annual Civil Rights Teach-In today.

The panel of speakers talked about social justice issues related to diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging. Speakers including Dr. Debra Bolton and Nate McClendon discussed how those topics show what Martin Luther King meant to everyone.

”We’re embodying what Martin Luther King stood for people helping people, people loving people, people caring about people, and in this institution of higher learning we’re all about life change and people growing in who they are and who they want to become especially students, faculty and staff, and our alumni really embodying what Martin Luther King came here to do,” said Dr. Kimathi Choma, assistant dean of diversity recruitment and retention for College of Art and Sciences at K-State.

K-State was the last institution King went to before his assassination.

