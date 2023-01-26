Highland Park star Tre Richardson commits to Hutchinson Community College

Highland Park's Tre Richardson scoring a touchdown against Wyandotte to open their 2022 season
Highland Park's Tre Richardson scoring a touchdown against Wyandotte to open their 2022 season(WIBW)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 8:25 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After decommitting from New Mexico State back in September, Scots standout Tre Richardson had found a new home.

Richardson announced his Twitter Wednesday night he has committed to Hutchinson Community College.

Richardson finished his senior year with 96 carries, 1,964 yards and 28 touchdowns, 40 catches, 1,079 yards and 14 TD’s. He also compiled five kick off return touchdowns, and three punt return touchdowns and plenty more listed below.

