Hearing set for bill requiring standardized bullying procedures in Kansas schools

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A hearing has been set for a bill that requires Kansas schools to create a standardized procedure to handle and discipline cases of bullying.

A hearing has been scheduled in the Kansas House Committee on Education for House Bill 2143 for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The bill, introduced by the Committee, would establish requirements for school districts to create policies and procedures to investigate bullying complaints.

Specifically, HB 2143 calls for a standardized process in which each district would designate one person as the primary contact regarding the procedures. It would also require staff members to promptly report relevant information to the designated contact person and provide a procedure for a prompt investigation.

The legislation would provide age-appropriate responses for bullying discipline and prohibit retaliation against anyone who reports the act. There would also be an avenue for anonymous reports. The new procedures would be widely publicized in relevant locations throughout the district.

HB 2143 also outlines processes to report school employees who may neglect the new system.

The bill indicates that acceptable disciplinary actions for bullying would include warnings, counseling, loss of extracurricular participation, loss of participation in school social events or graduation, loss of school bus transportation, community service, in-school suspension, short-term suspension or a transfer to another school.

The bill is still in its early stages and a vote is expected later this session.

