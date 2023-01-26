Hearing set for bill to authorize cease and desist for unlicensed body artists

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A hearing has been set for a new bill that would authorize cease and desist orders to be sent out to all tattoo artists and piercers that are not licensed in Kansas.

The Kansas House Committee on Commerce, Labor and Economic Development will host a hearing for House Bill 2125 at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30.

The bill would provide an avenue for those who practice body art in the State of Kansas to apply for charitable events and demonstration permits. It would also authorize cease and desist orders against unlicensed providers and require legal action.

The legislation was introduced by the Committee on Jan. 20 where it sits awaiting its hearing.

The bill would require the State Board of Cosmetology to license all body artists.

To read the full text of the legislation, click HERE.

