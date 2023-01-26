Harvesters food distribution moves to new location on Saturday in East Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Harvesters food distribution will be moving to a new location this coming Saturday.

The distribution will be held starting at 11 a.m. Saturday at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 1100 S.E. Washington.

The distribution previously had been held at the Antioch Family Life Center at 1921 S.E. Indiana Ave., but church officials said that building recently was sold.

Food on Saturday will be distributed at no charge while supplies last.

