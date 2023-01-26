Envista Credit Union: $930K+ offered to its Kasasa account holders in 2022

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Envista Credit Union announced Wednesday, January 25, that more than $930,000 in rewards was paid out to Envista’s Kasasa rewards checking account holders in 2022.

According to Envista, its Kasasa Cash and Cash Back checking is a free account that offers the holder monthly rewards. Typically, in the form of dividends added to their account, cashback offers, and/or $25 in refunds at the ATM. Last year, the overall total offered to its members was over $930,000.

“Our Kasasa Cash checking account earns up to approximately $300 each year, and that’s before the additional $300 in yearly ATM reimbursements,” said Ashley Schmidt, marketing manager and member of Envista. “It’s easy to do your banking basics, forget about reaching quotas, and let the rewards roll in every month.”

Envista Credit Union says Envista members can qualify for the monthly rewards by making 12 debit card purchases, receiving e-statements, and having an ACH transaction or direct deposit.

“At Envista, our members deserve only the best, and that’s why our Kasasa checking accounts reward you for banking here,” said Ron Smeltzer, president and Chief Executive Officer of Envista. “It’s our goal to help our members make their money work harder for them.”

To learn more about the accounts offered, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.