Emporia State basketball sweeps Northeastern State

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Hornets brought the brooms to White Auditorium Wednesday night over Northeastern State.

The women kicked off the night with a 72-53 win, snapping their eight game losing streak to get back even at .500 with a 10-10 record. Tre’Zure Jobe and Faith Paramore both had 22 points.

As for the men, they move to 16-1 on the season after a hard fought win over the River Hawks 69-60.

Owen Long was on fire with 34 points, 4-9 from three-point land, including 18 first half points. Alijah Comithier was the only other double digit scorer with 15.

Both programs will play at home against Rogers State with the women starting at 1:30 p.m. and the men at 3:30 p.m.

