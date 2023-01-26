Emporia State basketball sweeps Northeastern State

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:29 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Hornets brought the brooms to White Auditorium Wednesday night over Northeastern State.

The women kicked off the night with a 72-53 win, snapping their eight game losing streak to get back even at .500 with a 10-10 record. Tre’Zure Jobe and Faith Paramore both had 22 points.

As for the men, they move to 16-1 on the season after a hard fought win over the River Hawks 69-60.

Owen Long was on fire with 34 points, 4-9 from three-point land, including 18 first half points. Alijah Comithier was the only other double digit scorer with 15.

Both programs will play at home against Rogers State with the women starting at 1:30 p.m. and the men at 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man sentenced to death for quadruple murder sues State of Kansas
Dalton R. Quimby (left) and Angel Wahquahboshkuk (right), accused of robbing a Fellowship...
Man accused of high school burglary, woman arrested after church burglary
police lights
Sheriff identifies man killed after dog steps on loaded gun
A crash along I-70 causes traffic to backup in Topeka on Jan. 24, 2023.
Traffic clears as I-70 reopened following crash in Topeka
Hayden Lance
Canton teen arrested for mother’s second-degree murder

Latest News

Kanyon Olberding
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Kanyon Olberding
Highland Park's Tre Richardson scoring a touchdown against Wyandotte to open their 2022 season
Highland Park star Tre Richardson commits to Hutchinson Community College
After every Chiefs game, James McGinnis does one pull-up for every touchdown the team has...
Local man does pull-ups for every Chiefs TD to help spread message of love
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during the first half of an...
Patrick Mahomes a full practice participant ahead of AFC Championship Game