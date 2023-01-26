Drug investigation leads to arrest

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - After five months of investigation, the Junction City Police Department have arrested Alyzah Benitez for her connection with the death of Caytlin Hinkle.

On August 22nd, 2022, officers with the Junction City Police Department responded to a call of an unresponsive subject in the 1500 Block of Patriot Drive in Junction City, Kansas. Upon arrival, officers discovered Caytlin Hinkle, 19, of Junction City, unresponsive.

Emergency Medical Services attempted to resuscitate Mrs. Hinkle, but she was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to the Junction City Police Department, it was determined that Hinkle’s cause of death was “Acute Fentanyl Intoxication” following an autopsy.

Following a 5-month investigation, at approximately 1500 hours on January 26th, 2023, detectives within the Junction City Police Department’s Drug Task Force arrested Alyzah Benitez, 22, of Junction City, in connection with the death of Caytlin Hinkle.

Benitez was arrested for the following charge:

• Distribution of a controlled substance causing great bodily harm or death

Benitez was transported to the Geary County Detention Facility, where she is being held with no bond pending a first appearance in Geary County District Court. No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.