Daniel Tiger is coming to KS Children’s Discovery Center

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A “grrr-ific” exhibit opens Friday at Kansas Children’s Discovery Center in Topeka - and it’s one many kids won’t want to miss!

KCDC executive director Dene Mosier visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: A Grr-ific Exhibit.” It opens Friday, Jan. 27 at KCDC and runs through May 14.

The exhibit is based on the work of Fred Rogers. It brings to life 4-year-old Daniel Tiger and his friends as they explore community, communication and emotions. Children will see familiar sights from Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood including the clock factory, gratitude gardens, Daniel’s house, music shop, and post office.

The exhibit is included in the cost of regular KCDC admission. Daniel Tiger himself will make appearances several times during the exhibit’s run, including on opening day.

Kansas Children’s Discovery Center is located in Gage Park, 4400 SW 10th Ave.

