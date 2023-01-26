Clay Co. Health Dept. warns residents of new scam

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLAY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Clay County Health officials have warned residents of a scam in which a man calls and claims to be from the agency.

The Clay County Health Department took to Facebook on Wednesday, Jan. 25, to warn residents of a new scam that has been circulating the area and involves its name.

CCHD warned residents that there is a man with an Indian accent who calls and states they are from the Clay Co. Health Dept. However, no employee of the agency has made such a call.

Officials have urged residents to no provide any personal information over the phone.

If anyone has questions about a phone call they received from someone who claims to be from CCHD, they should call the Sheriff’s Office at 785-632-2121 or the Health Department at 785-632-3193.

