Burlington to open Topeka location in summer 2023

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Burlington Department Stores will open a new location in the Capital City as the weather warms up.

Burlington Department Stores announced on Thursday, Jan. 26, that it will open a new Topeka location in July 2023. The new 1800 SW Wanamaker St. location is officially set to open on July 7.

However, this will not be the first Burlington location in the Capital City. The department store formerly rented a spot in the West Ridge Mall.

Burlington’s new location will be housed in the former Slumberland facility.

The opening comes with 29 other grand openings Burlington has planned in the first half of 2023.

