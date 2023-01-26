Bill hopes to penalize driving while tired in Kansas

FILE
FILE(WILX)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bill introduced in Kansas hopes to penalize driving a motor vehicle while fatigued.

A bill was recently introduced to the Kansas House that suggests criminalizing driving while tired. House Bill 2005 suggests the creation of a traffic violation for drivers who operate their vehicles while fatigued.

The bill was introduced on Jan. 9 by Representative John Carmichael (D-Wichita) and was referred to the House Committee on Corrections and Juvenile Justice.

Under the legislation, driving while fatigued would cost drivers a $75 fine and would join other infractions like disobeying traffic controls, driving on the left side of the road and failure to yield.

For repeat offenders, the bill suggests the same penalties as already enforced for traffic violations in Kansas - a fine that costs 1.5 times more than the original one, and so on.

The bill remains in the early stages of the legislative process and is expected to be voted on later this session.

To read the full text of the bill, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man sentenced to death for quadruple murder sues State of Kansas
FILE
Topeka Police search for suspect after early-afternoon attempt to contact
FILE — Any witnesses have been asked to contact investigators at tips@leawood.org or...
Crash under investigation after semi drags car about 8 miles following crash
Kyle Tyler first appearance
Triple murder charges filed against man accused of starting fatal fire
FILE: Crystal methamphetamine
California pair charged with attempting to sell meth in Kansas

Latest News

FILE - A Southwest Airlines passenger jet takes off from Chicago's Midway Airport as flight...
Legislation introduced in U.S. Senate to prevent future FAA system outages
FILE
Hearing set for bill to authorize cease and desist for unlicensed body artists
School bullying
Hearing set for bill requiring standardized bullying procedures in Kansas schools
Kansas Statehouse
Bills introduced to fight child sex crimes in Kansas legislature