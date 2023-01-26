Bill hopes to penalize driving while tired in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bill introduced in Kansas hopes to penalize driving a motor vehicle while fatigued.

A bill was recently introduced to the Kansas House that suggests criminalizing driving while tired. House Bill 2005 suggests the creation of a traffic violation for drivers who operate their vehicles while fatigued.

The bill was introduced on Jan. 9 by Representative John Carmichael (D-Wichita) and was referred to the House Committee on Corrections and Juvenile Justice.

Under the legislation, driving while fatigued would cost drivers a $75 fine and would join other infractions like disobeying traffic controls, driving on the left side of the road and failure to yield.

For repeat offenders, the bill suggests the same penalties as already enforced for traffic violations in Kansas - a fine that costs 1.5 times more than the original one, and so on.

The bill remains in the early stages of the legislative process and is expected to be voted on later this session.

To read the full text of the bill, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.