Applications open for specialty crop producer grants

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Applications are now open for grants to help specialty crop producers.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture announced on Wednesday, Jan. 25, that applications are open for the 2023 Specialty Block Grant Program. Funds are awarded to the agency by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service.

The KDA indicated that the funds are in turn granted to projects and organizations that advance the competitiveness of specialty crops through leveraged efforts to market and promote specialty crops; aid producers with research and development relevant to specialty crops; expand availability and access to specialty crops and address local, regional and national challenges specialty crop producers face.

The Department noted that a specialty crop is defined as “fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture and nursery crops, including floriculture.”

According to the KDA, applications will be evaluated by a team of external reviewers. This team will rate proposals on their ability to successfully promote specialty crops in Kansas and make a positive impact on the state’s economy. Those recommendations will then be submitted to the Kansas Secretary of Agriculture for final awards.

The Department indicated that applications are due no later than 5 p.m. on March 15. In 2023, Kansas will receive about $327,000 in specialty crop grant funds.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.