Wednesday forecast: Staying cold but dry

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - **USE CAUTION THIS MORNING ESPECIALLY SOUTHEAST OF THE TURNPIKE FROM OVERNIGHT SNOW**. While snowfall totals aren’t very high, impacts will still exist especially as temperatures continue to cool below freezing early this morning. Any slushy/wet roads will start to become icy especially on bridges and overpasses.

Give yourself extra time to get to your destination this morning from the overnight snow. Latest road conditions here: https://www.kandrive.org/kandrive/roads/@-96.9132,38.77456,8?show=winterDriving

Friday and Saturday are likely going to be the 2 milder days we'll have for a while.

Single digits wind chills both above and below zero will be likely starting Sunday morning and will remain the trend for morning wind chills for much of next week.



The main concern for the next 8 days will be the frigid air that moves in from a cold front late Saturday. While there remains differences in the models on how cold it will be next week, probability of below average temperatures will be likely. As for snow, models are hinting at chances for the next 8 days however confidence is low on any particular time frame for snow to occur so keep checking back for updates.

Normal High: 41/Normal Low: 20 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Flurries/light snow end by sunrise. Highs in the low-mid 30s, likely occurring around midday before colder air continues to move in with temperatures for many in the mid 20s to low 30s at 4pm. Winds NW 10-20, gusts around 25 mph.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid-upper teens. Winds NW 5-15, gusts around 25 mph allowing for wind chills to drop in the single digits.

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Winds NW/W 5-15 mph.

Some models are hinting at a few flurries Thursday night but not expecting any impacts from it so will keep it out of the 8 day with highs rebounding back in the 40s Friday afternoon. A few models are also hinting at a few flurries Saturday night and while it’s likely not going to be very impactful, it’s more than one model indicating light snow so that’s why it’s in the 8 day. Temperatures will be very cold Sunday with wind chills near and below zero in the morning and reaching the upper single digits and low teens by the afternoon. If you’re heading to the Chiefs game, bundle up!!

With models indicating a chance for snow at times Monday night through Tuesday night, will put a chance in for Tuesday for the 8 day and adjust as we get closer to next week if needed.

