Washburn’s Crane Observatory to welcome public for space viewing sessions

Washburn University
Washburn University
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University’s Crane Observatory will open to the public for a handful of nights of free sessions to view outer space.

Washburn University says its physics and astronomy department will open the Crane Observatory to the public on Thursdays between Jan. 26 and May 4. The observation sessions will be free.

Washburn indicated the sessions will be held:

  • Jan. 26 - 7-8:30 p.m.
  • Feb. 9 - 7-8:30 p.m.
  • Feb. 23 - 7:30-9 p.m.
  • March 9 - 7:30-9 p.m.
  • March 23 - 8:30-10 p.m.
  • April 6 - 8:30-10 p.m.
  • April 20 - 9-10:30 p.m.
  • May 4 - 9-10:30 p.m.

The sessions will be held on the fourth floor of the Crane Observatory in Stoffer Science Hall on the Washburn campus.

The University noted that attendees can either use the stairs or elevator to access the fourth floor. Observation sessions are subject to weather conditions. To check cancellations, on the day of the event, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man sentenced to death for quadruple murder sues State of Kansas
police lights
Sheriff identifies man killed after dog steps on loaded gun
Dalton R. Quimby (left) and Angel Wahquahboshkuk (right), accused of robbing a Fellowship...
Man accused of high school burglary, woman arrested after church burglary
A crash along I-70 causes traffic to backup in Topeka on Jan. 24, 2023.
Traffic clears as I-70 reopened following crash in Topeka
Hayden Lance
Canton teen arrested for mother’s second-degree murder

Latest News

FILE: Crystal methamphetamine
California pair charged with attempting to sell meth in Kansas
FILE
Bill introduced in Kansas to require religious leaders to report child abuse
FILE
Bill wants to eliminate statute of limitations for child sex crimes in Kansas
Kansas Supreme Court case against City of Topeka
Case against City advances to Supreme Court as businesses displaced