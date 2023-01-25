VA of Eastern Kansas holds PACT Act resource meeting

By Alex Carter
Published: Jan. 24, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The VFW Post #1650 hosted a resource meeting Tuesday night to inform local veterans about the PACT Act.

The Pact Act, the largest expansion of veteran health care and benefits in decades, passes in 2022.

“The PACT Act is so important because there’s so many veterans involved who were exposed to different kinds of toxins, pesticides, burn pits,” Sherry Sunderman, Kansas Air National Guard veteran said.

Local V.A. staff and experts were present to help veterans with disability claims, benefit applications, and V.A. enrollment.

“It’s a wonderful job that the VA is doing now getting everyone together to do the screenings and get everyone signed up for disability,” Sunderman said.

The new law extends eligibility for a host of expanded health care benefits to Vietnam, Gulf War, and post-9/11 era combat veterans, like new presumptive conditions for radiation, Agent Orange, and burn pit exposures.

“Regardless of whether where they served or what their job was, they deserve to be recognized and be treated for any kind of illness they might have brought back from the war,” said Sunderman.

“A lot of times veterans don’t really understand that by your military service you earned this benefit. You wouldn’t have a disability or a health condition if you hadn’t served in those areas. So it really is hopefully your right and your privilege to come down here tonight,” said Michelle Sweeney, outreach coordinator for V.A. of Eastern Kansas.

All veterans are encouraged to find out if they are eligible for disability benefits.

You can do that through the V.A.’s website.

Another PACT resource meeting will be held on February 7 at Prairie Band Casino and Resort.

