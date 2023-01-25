Triple murder charges filed against man accused of starting fatal fire

Kyle Tyler first appearance
Kyle Tyler first appearance
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Murder charges have been filed against the Topeka man accused of lighting the fire that killed his girlfriend and two children.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay charged Kyle Tyler three counts of murder, aggravated arson, and two counts of child endangerment.

He’s held on $1 million bond. A scheduling docket has been set for next Thursday.

Firefighters found Tyler on the back deck of his home while responding to the fire last Friday. He was treated at the hospital for smoke inhalation before being taken into custody for starting the fire.

His girlfriend, Genny Fitzpatrick, and two children, 9-year-old Peyton and 1-year-old Kourtney, were all found dead from smoke inhalation.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man sentenced to death for quadruple murder sues State of Kansas
police lights
Sheriff identifies man killed after dog steps on loaded gun
Dalton R. Quimby (left) and Angel Wahquahboshkuk (right), accused of robbing a Fellowship...
Man accused of high school burglary, woman arrested after church burglary
A crash along I-70 causes traffic to backup in Topeka on Jan. 24, 2023.
Traffic clears as I-70 reopened following crash in Topeka
Hayden Lance
Canton teen arrested for mother’s second-degree murder

Latest News

Scott Schwab, R-KS Sec. of State
Sec. of State looks at updating state’s election laws
Scott Schwab, R-KS Sec. of State
Sec. of State looks at updating state's election laws
Arctic cold returns this weekend
Arctic chill returns this weekend
Kris Kobach's announcement to run for attorney general.
Kobach challenges Appeals decision to strike down federal immigration law