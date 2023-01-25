Triple murder charges filed against man accused of starting fatal fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Murder charges have been filed against the Topeka man accused of lighting the fire that killed his girlfriend and two children.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay charged Kyle Tyler three counts of murder, aggravated arson, and two counts of child endangerment.

He’s held on $1 million bond. A scheduling docket has been set for next Thursday.

Firefighters found Tyler on the back deck of his home while responding to the fire last Friday. He was treated at the hospital for smoke inhalation before being taken into custody for starting the fire.

His girlfriend, Genny Fitzpatrick, and two children, 9-year-old Peyton and 1-year-old Kourtney, were all found dead from smoke inhalation.

