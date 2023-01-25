Topeka drivers warned of area highway delays

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers in the Topeka area have been warned of delays on area highways due to the completion of core drilling.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says that maintenance crews will reduce lanes at two spots on Highway 75 and one spot on K-4 around Topeka as core drilling work is completed on Thursday, Jan. 26, weather allowing.

KDOT indicated that the right lane of northbound U.S. 75 will be closed between the SW 57th St. onramp and I-335 from 9 a.m. to noon. The work zone will be marked by arrow boards, signs and traffic cones. Drivers should prepare for slow-moving traffic in this area.

The Department said that the right lane of northbound 75 will also be closed between the U.S. 24 on-ramp and NW 35th St. from 9 a.m. to noon. This work zone will also be marked with arrow boards, signage and traffic cones. Drivers should prepare for slow-moving traffic here too.

Lastly, KDOT noted that the K-4/Oakland Expressway will be reduced to one lane between the Highway 40/SE 6th St. on-ramp and Seward Ave. from noon to 3 p.m. In this zone, flaggers will direct north and southbound traffic throughout the area which will be marked by signs and cones. Drivers should plan delays of up to 10 minutes in this area.

The Department has urged all drivers to be alert and obey warning signs when approaching and driving through highway work zones.

