Sec. of State looks at updating state’s election laws

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the legislative session in full swing, many state officials are crafting proposals.

That includes Secretary of State Scott Schwab. He visited Eye on NE Kansas to discuss some of the priorities he’s pushing as he starts his second term.

Among the areas Schwab would like to address are modernizing the state’s election code, enhancing voter privacy and security, and corporate law reform. Schwab says the state’s elections largely run smoothly, but with laws dating back to the 1800s, some areas need to be reviewed. He also mentioned ensuring laws relating to recounts are up to date.

Schwab also commented on the 2022 election cycle, and how elections officials and poll workers made the process a success. He pointed to the huge turnout in the priority producing accurate results, along with the fact both Gov. Laura Kelly and then-Attorney General Derek Schmidt participated in certifying the final results as testament to Kansas running safe and secure elections - noting Schmidt did not challenge the results showing he lost to Kelly in the governor’s race.

Watch the interview to hear details of Schwab’s legislative agenda.

