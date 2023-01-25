Pro-life supporters gather at Capitol for March for Life

The event recognizes the National Day of Prayer for the legal protection of unborn children.
By Alex Carter
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several hundred people from all over the state took part in today’s March for Life rally in Downtown Topeka.

It was held just days after the 50th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court Roe v. Wade decision, which was overturned last year by the U.S. Supreme Court. The pro-life march began in front of the Topeka Performing Arts Center before ending on the steps of the Capitol building.

Several Kansas schools sent students to attend today’s event.

I want them to see that every preborn life is valuable and that life scientifically begins at conception and it deserves protection under the law,” said pro-life supporter Cheyenne Vandeventer.

Kansas House Democratic leader Vic Miller, who issued a statement last week on the Roe v. Wade anniversary, noted the protestors’ right to voice their opinion.

Miller also reiterated his support for women’s rights, and mentioned the rejected constitutional amendment looking to overturn the Kansas Supreme Court decision upholding the right to abortion in the state.

The Kansas legislature is expected to consider several abortion-related measures, including one to allow cities and counties to impose restrictions tighter than what’s in state law.

