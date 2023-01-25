Police searching for suspect

By Lexi Letterman
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 1:56 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On Jan. 24 around 3:40 p.m. officers with the Topeka Police Department were in the 600 block of SE Lake. St looking for a person they believe to be connected to an alleged domestic incident.

They attempted to make contact with the person but were unsuccessful.

TPD’s Response Team and Crisis Negotiators then responded.

While units were on scene the suspect was not located.

The investigation is ongoing and we will provide updates as they become available.

