Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones finalists for top NFL awards

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) congratulates Kansas City Chiefs...
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) congratulates Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) near the end of their NFL AFC championship football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - To the surprise of no one, Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones have found themselves as finalists for some of the NFL’s highest individual awards.

Mahomes, who won NFL MVP in 2018, is once again a finalist for the award given to the top player in the sport. He is joined by quarterbacks Josh Allen, Joe Burrow and Jalen Hurts, along with wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

The Chiefs signal-caller is also a finalist for the AP Offensive Player of the Year award, joined by former teammate Tyreek Hill, Jefferson and Hurts. Mahomes led the league in passing yards and touchdowns: 5,250 and 41, respectively.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back JaMycal Hasty (22) runs against Kansas City Chiefs defensive...
Jacksonville Jaguars running back JaMycal Hasty (22) runs against Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)

Jones was selected as a finalist for the AP Defensive Player of the Year award for the first time. He will go up against fellow finalists Micah Parsons and Nick Bosa. The former Mississippi State star accounted for 15.5 sacks and 17 tackles for loss in the 2022 regular season.

The winners will be announced Feb. 9 during the NFL Honors ceremony.

ALSO READ: Cookies on a canvas: KC artist creates Chiefs coach Andy Reid out of Oreos
ALSO READ: Kelce pledges loyalty to Reid in ‘Pat McAfee Show’ appearance

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man sentenced to death for quadruple murder sues State of Kansas
police lights
Sheriff identifies man killed after dog steps on loaded gun
Dalton R. Quimby (left) and Angel Wahquahboshkuk (right), accused of robbing a Fellowship...
Man accused of high school burglary, woman arrested after church burglary
A crash along I-70 causes traffic to backup in Topeka on Jan. 24, 2023.
Traffic clears as I-70 reopened following crash in Topeka
Hayden Lance
Canton teen arrested for mother’s second-degree murder

Latest News

FILE
Supreme Court to hear case with claims of suppression of voters’ rights groups
No serious injuries were reported in a two-vehicle, rear-end crash Wednesday morning near S.E....
Crews respond to rear-end collision Wednesday morning in southeast Topeka
FILE
Manhattan man arrested after allegedly threatening woman with bat
FILE - Kansas Supreme Court
Case against City advances to Supreme Court as businesses displaced