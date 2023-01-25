One hospitalized after SUV hits car parked on shoulder of KC interstate

MISSION, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman was hospitalized after an SUV hit her car parked on the shoulder of a Kansas City interstate.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, emergency crews were called to the area of southbound I-35 and Lamar Ave. with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2007 Nissan Murano driven by Nillie Hernandez, 43, of Kansas City, had been headed south on the interstate just south of the intersection. At the same time, a 2012 Nissan Sentra driven by Sierra M. Yermay, 19, of Leavenworth, had been stopped on the right shoulder.

KHP said Hernandez drove her SUV onto the shoulder and hit Yermay’s sedan.

Officials noted that Yermay was sent to Overland Park Regional Hospital in Shawnee with suspected minor injuries. Meanwhile, Hernandez and her passenger, Mercedes Torres, 23, of Kansas City, both complained of pain at the scene but were not sent to the hospital.

KHP said all involved were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

