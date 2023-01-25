One hospitalized after SUV hits car parked on shoulder of KC interstate

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSION, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman was hospitalized after an SUV hit her car parked on the shoulder of a Kansas City interstate.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, emergency crews were called to the area of southbound I-35 and Lamar Ave. with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2007 Nissan Murano driven by Nillie Hernandez, 43, of Kansas City, had been headed south on the interstate just south of the intersection. At the same time, a 2012 Nissan Sentra driven by Sierra M. Yermay, 19, of Leavenworth, had been stopped on the right shoulder.

KHP said Hernandez drove her SUV onto the shoulder and hit Yermay’s sedan.

Officials noted that Yermay was sent to Overland Park Regional Hospital in Shawnee with suspected minor injuries. Meanwhile, Hernandez and her passenger, Mercedes Torres, 23, of Kansas City, both complained of pain at the scene but were not sent to the hospital.

KHP said all involved were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Sheriff: Dog shoots man in fatal Sumner County hunting accident
A crash along I-70 causes traffic to backup in Topeka on Jan. 24, 2023.
Traffic clears as I-70 reopened following crash in Topeka
Dalton R. Quimby (left) and Angel Wahquahboshkuk (right), accused of robbing a Fellowship...
Man accused of high school burglary, woman arrested after church burglary
Hayden Lance
Canton teen arrested for mother’s second-degree murder
Kyle Tyler first appearance
Man accused of killing daughters, their mother, held on $1 million bond

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 6AM
Chilly today and tomorrow, warming by Friday and Saturday. Arctic air by Sunday.
Staying cold but dry today
FILE
Topeka Police search for suspect after early-morning attempt to contact
VA of Eastern Kansas holds PACT Act resource meeting
VA of Eastern Kansas holds PACT Act resource meeting