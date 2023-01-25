North Topeka police traffic stop ends in northern Douglas County arrest

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 7:32 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says a man who fled from deputies in North Topeka ended up in handcuffs in Douglas Co.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies tried to stop Mitchell Glynn, 61, around 10 a.m. near NW Topeka Blvd. and NW Paramore St. Glynn refused to stop, speeding off from the area.

Deputies received notice Glynn may be heading to Douglas County, where he was found about 20 minutes later. Glynn was arrested after being treated at the hospital for injuries he suffered trying to exit his vehicle.

Glynn was booked for felony interference with law enforcement, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, operating a vehicle without registration and transporting an open container of liquor. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Glynn also had four felony warrants for his arrest through Shawnee County.

