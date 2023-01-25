Native Sons & Daughters of Kansas to honor all health care workers at 2023 banquet

Kansans Who Care is the theme for the Native Sons and Daughters of Kansas 2023 Annual Banquet.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For the first time ever, the Native Sons and Daughters of Kansas will honor an entire industry.

Their annual banquet returns Saturday. It was last held in 2020, with the following years canceled due to the pandemic.

With those struggles in mind, the group’s co-president Clint Patty visited Eye on NE Kansas to announce they’ve chosen the health care industry and our health care heroes collectively for their “Kansan of the Year” honors.

The banquet takes place 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 at Maner Conference Center in Topeka. As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, only about 40 tickets remained. Health care workers could claim one of those tickets for free by emailing kansas@ksnativesonsanddaughters.org. They also may be purchased for $75 at ksnativesonsanddaughters.org.

You also may visit the web site to view all the organization’s past honorees.

