Manhattan man arrested after allegedly threatening woman with bat

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man spent some time behind bars after he allegedly threatened a woman with a baseball bat.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that Dakotah Garner, 31, of Manhattan, was arrested after an alleged aggravated assault.

Around 3:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, officials said they were called to the 1400 block of Houston St. in Manhattan with reports of an aggravated assault and criminal threat.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 34-year-old woman who reported Garner had threatened her with a bat during an argument between the pair.

RCPD noted that Garner was booked into the Riley Co. Jail on aggravated assault and criminal threat. He is no longer confined as his $5,000 bond has since been posted.

