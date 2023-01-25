At least 2 dead from knife attack on German train, news agency says

Police and rescue services are on duty at a level crossing near Brokstedt station in...
Police and rescue services are on duty at a level crossing near Brokstedt station in Brockstedt, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Several people were injured in a knife attack on a regional train from Kiel to Hamburg on Wednesday. A man had attacked passengers with a knife shortly before arriving at Brokstedt station.(Jonas Walzberg/dpa via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
BERLIN (AP) — The German news agency dpa is reporting two people are dead from a knife attack on a train in northern Germany.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. The earlier AP story follows below:

A man stabbed and wounded several people on a train in northern Germany on Wednesday before police detained him, German news agency dpa reported.

Germany’s Federal Police force said the man used a knife to attack several passengers shortly before the regional train traveling from Kiel to Hamburg arrived at the Brokstedt station. An initial investigation indicated seven people were wounded, the police agency said.

It was not immediately clear how severe their injuries were. The train station in Brokstedt was closed for several hours, dpa reported.

Police did not give out any information on the suspect’s identity and said his possible motives were under investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

