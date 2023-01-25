Man sentenced to death for quadruple murder sues State of Kansas

(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 8:17 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNDON, Kan. (WIBW) - An Osage County man sentenced to death for the killing of his wife, daughters, and grandmother-in-law is looking to overturn his conviction in a lawsuit against the state.

In a civil lawsuit reported by Osage County News, James Kahler claims the state of Kansas violated his right to effective counsel and due process.

Kahler’s was convicted on four counts first-degree murder and sentenced to death in 2011.

That sentence was upheld by the Kansas Supreme Court in 2020.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three deputies were shot and a Kansas HIghway Patrol trooper was bitten Monday morning during a...
Suspect dies after multiple deputies, passenger shot in officer-involved shooting
A crash along I-70 causes traffic to backup in Topeka on Jan. 24, 2023.
Traffic clears as I-70 reopened following crash in Topeka
police lights
Sheriff: Dog shoots man in fatal Sumner County hunting accident
Leroy D. Malone, 39, was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies in Kansas for his alleged role...
Double homicide suspect from Phoenix killed by deputies in Kansas, 2nd suspect hospitalized
Dalton R. Quimby (left) and Angel Wahquahboshkuk (right), accused of robbing a Fellowship...
Man accused of high school burglary, woman arrested after church burglary

Latest News

There were student and faculty and staff awards as they have partnered with Commerce Bank since...
Kansas State University hosts events all week for MLK Jr.
North Topeka police traffic stop ends in northern Douglas County arrest
The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office has offered some information and tips for its residents, and...
Brown Co. Sheriff’s office offers information, advice to reduce Fentanyl overdoses
Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla and City Manager Steve Wade held their monthly news conference...
Mayor, city manager have monthly news conference on Tuesday morning