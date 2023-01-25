Man sentenced to death for quadruple murder sues State of Kansas

LYNDON, Kan. (WIBW) - An Osage County man sentenced to death for the killing of his wife, daughters, and grandmother-in-law is looking to overturn his conviction in a lawsuit against the state.

In a civil lawsuit reported by Osage County News, James Kahler claims the state of Kansas violated his right to effective counsel and due process.

Kahler’s was convicted on four counts first-degree murder and sentenced to death in 2011.

That sentence was upheld by the Kansas Supreme Court in 2020.

