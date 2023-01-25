KBI updates conditions of deputies shot in Dodge City shootout

FORD COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says the the two deputies seriously injured in Monday’s Dodge City shootout are progressing in their recovery.

The KBI says the Ford Co. deputy hospitalized in Wichita with serious injuries is in good condition after undergoing surgery Tuesday. The Clark Co. deputy also hospitalized in Wichita is recovering at home after his release Tuesday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol trooper injured by a K-9 unit is also recovering at home.

The agency noted the condition of the woman shot in the exchange is also improving, though her injuries remain serious.

The KBI said the deputies involved in the shooting, which resulted in the death of a murder suspect out of Phoenix, Arizona, have been placed on paid administrative leave while the incident is investigated.

The suspect was spotted by Clark Co. deputies after he fled the scene of a double homicide in Phoenix. The pursuit led to an exchange of gunfire in Dodge City that led to the aforementioned injuries.

