Kansas State University hosts events all week for MLK Jr.

By Joseph Robben
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University is hosting events this week to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Today they held the Commerce Bank Presidential awards for Diversity.

The award winners have done much to advance K-state diversity to contribute to historically underrepresented students’ success and promote inclusive excellence. These awards mean a lot as they show these people care to go out of their way to help others.

“These awards are based on students or faculty and staff that help other underrepresented students navigate the university landscape and so that’s kind of critical to the mission of the university being a land grant institution,” said Mirta Chavez, interim associate vice president of diversity and multicultural student affairs.

There were student and faculty and staff awards as they have partnered with Commerce Bank since 1978.

