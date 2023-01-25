Kansas Monster Buck Classic is going to the dogs

Roxy and Reba with Fetch 'n Fish take over the Red Couch to promote their appearance at KS Monster Buck Classic
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The outdoors moves inside the Stormont Vail Events Center this weekend. The Monster Buck Classic kicks off Friday, Jan. 27 and runs through Sunday, Jan. 29.

Tyler Kirby and Jason Reynolds visited Eye on NE Kansas with a look at what’s in store for this year’s show. Reynolds trains the Fetch-n-Fish dock diving dogs, and brought Roxy and Reba along to show off. The exuberant pups not only dive, they’re also trained to find deer sheds. Reynolds says he looks forward to introducing the dogs to both children and adults at the show.

While the monster buck and shed contests and displays are part of the name, Kirby says the Monster Buck Classic is about all things outdoors. It also includes a 3D archery shoot for kids, an adult indoor archery tournament, cornhole tournament, and outdoor displays and vendors.

Special guests scheduled for this year include Don Brewer from TVs Swamp People; Ray Howell, world renowned archery professional and leader of Kicking Bear Ministries; and the country group Wilder Horses in concert Saturday night, Jan. 28.

Tickets are $6 per day or $12 for a three-day pass. Kids get in free. To purchase tickets and find full event information, visit kansasmonsterbuck.com.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man sentenced to death for quadruple murder sues State of Kansas
police lights
Sheriff identifies man killed after dog steps on loaded gun
Dalton R. Quimby (left) and Angel Wahquahboshkuk (right), accused of robbing a Fellowship...
Man accused of high school burglary, woman arrested after church burglary
A crash along I-70 causes traffic to backup in Topeka on Jan. 24, 2023.
Traffic clears as I-70 reopened following crash in Topeka
Hayden Lance
Canton teen arrested for mother’s second-degree murder

Latest News

13 News at Six
A Daniel Tiger exhibit opens Friday, Jan. 27 at Kansas Children's Discovery Center
Daniel Tiger is coming to KS Children's Discovery Center
Roxy and Reba with Fetch-n-Fish will be part of the 2023 Kansas Monster Buck Classic, Jan. 27-29.
Kansas Monster Buck Classic is going to the dogs
Kyle Tyler first appearance
Triple murder charges filed against man accused of starting fatal fire