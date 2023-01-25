Kansas Monster Buck Classic is going to the dogs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The outdoors moves inside the Stormont Vail Events Center this weekend. The Monster Buck Classic kicks off Friday, Jan. 27 and runs through Sunday, Jan. 29.

Tyler Kirby and Jason Reynolds visited Eye on NE Kansas with a look at what’s in store for this year’s show. Reynolds trains the Fetch-n-Fish dock diving dogs, and brought Roxy and Reba along to show off. The exuberant pups not only dive, they’re also trained to find deer sheds. Reynolds says he looks forward to introducing the dogs to both children and adults at the show.

While the monster buck and shed contests and displays are part of the name, Kirby says the Monster Buck Classic is about all things outdoors. It also includes a 3D archery shoot for kids, an adult indoor archery tournament, cornhole tournament, and outdoor displays and vendors.

Special guests scheduled for this year include Don Brewer from TVs Swamp People; Ray Howell, world renowned archery professional and leader of Kicking Bear Ministries; and the country group Wilder Horses in concert Saturday night, Jan. 28.

Tickets are $6 per day or $12 for a three-day pass. Kids get in free. To purchase tickets and find full event information, visit kansasmonsterbuck.com.

