Helping Hands celebrates a decade in new building, impact on animal welfare

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society will celebrate a new milestone - a decade in its new location - as well as the impact it has been able to make on animal welfare with the new amenities.

In early January 2013, Helping Hands Humane Society says that employees, board members and volunteers worked to transport all pets from the former building on Rochester Rd. to the new location at 5720 SW 21st St. in Topeka. It only took a single day to move the cats, dogs and other small pets and was gratifying to see how much more relaxed the pets were in the new environment.

HHHS noted that the new facility has more kennels, is temperature controlled, contains air-filtration systems and cats and dogs are separated to allow for a quieter and more calm environment.

Now, the shelter indicated that a decade has passed since the move and it has undergone vast changes and improvements to better help pets and their owners. This includes an in-house educational medical center, an upgraded training room floor with a track that is more comfortable for dogs taking training classes, a Kitten Kampus in the former board room, new enclosures for adoptable cats in the lobby and a Community Clinic made possible by Hill’s Pet Nutrition.

“We’ve been able to help tens of thousands of animals over the last decade in our new facility,” Kathy Maxwell, Executive Director, said “and we’d like to invite our community to celebrate our achievements which would not have been possible without supporters and donors.”

To celebrate the milestone, HHHS said it invites community members to attend its “Cheers to 10 Years” open house from 5 - 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27.

“Join us for hors d’oeuvres, tours, and a reflection on the past 10 years as well as a look into our future goals and current projects,” said Grace Clinton, Director of Philanthropy.

The celebration will involve remarks from leaders and is a chance for the community to come together and reflect on the positive impact the shelter has made.

To RSVP for the event, click HERE.

