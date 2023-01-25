Gov. Kelly talks water issues with Kansas Water Authority

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Laura Kelly says the state’s water issues aren’t going to solve themselves.

That was one of the governor’s points in her discussion with the Kansas Water Authority this morning. She says the diminishing water supply is the biggest issue facing Western Kansas, if not the entire state.

Kelly pointed to her office’s efforts to address the problem; including full funding for the state’s water plan and a $900,000 investment to help the Kansas Water Office secure clean water supply. But, she says it’s a total effort that’s going to take everybody.

“The hard truth is the only way we can continue that success is if we act now to preserve our water for future generations,” Kelly said. “So many Kansans and Kansas businesses rely on abundant water, and we cannot find a sustainable solution without their buy-in.”

Kelly said she will expand in the coming months on plans to achieve that widespread buy-in.

