Former RCPD Cpt. withdraws nomination for judgeship

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A former Captain with the Riley Co. Police Department has withdrawn his nomination for a county-wide judge position.

Kansas Courts announced on Tuesday, Jan. 24, that it has changed the interview schedule of the nominees to fill a district magistrate judge position in Riley Co. created by the Nov. 28 retirement of Judge James Kepple. The change was made as former Riley County Police Department Captain Joshua Kyle withdrew his nomination.

The new schedule is as follows:

  • 9:30 a.m. - Jeremy Larchick, Manhattan, chief of claims and hospital administration, Department of the Army, Fort Riley
  • 9:50 a.m. - Christine Smith, Manhattan, contract attorney, Young Williams Child Support Services.

The nominating commission will choose whom to appoint to fill the position following the interviews.

