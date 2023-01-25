Crews respond to rear-end collision Wednesday morning in southeast Topeka

No serious injuries were reported in a two-vehicle, rear-end crash Wednesday morning near S.E....
No serious injuries were reported in a two-vehicle, rear-end crash Wednesday morning near S.E. 29th and Wisconsin Avenue in southeast Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a two-vehicle, rear-end collision Wednesday morning in southeast Topeka.

The crash was reported around 8:45 a.m. near S.E. 29th and Wisconsin.

Topeka police said at the scene that a Dodge Ram pickup truck rear-ended a Nissan Murano as both vehicles were headed east on S.E. 29th.

The pickup truck had extensive front-end damage and the Nissan had major damage to its rear.

There were no reports of anyone in either vehicle requiring ambulance transportation to the hospital.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Sheriff: Dog shoots man in fatal Sumner County hunting accident
A crash along I-70 causes traffic to backup in Topeka on Jan. 24, 2023.
Traffic clears as I-70 reopened following crash in Topeka
Dalton R. Quimby (left) and Angel Wahquahboshkuk (right), accused of robbing a Fellowship...
Man accused of high school burglary, woman arrested after church burglary
Hayden Lance
Canton teen arrested for mother’s second-degree murder
Kyle Tyler first appearance
Man accused of killing daughters, their mother, held on $1 million bond

Latest News

FILE
Manhattan man arrested after allegedly threatening woman with bat
FILE - Kansas Supreme Court
Case against City advances to Supreme Court as businesses displaced
Helping Hands Humane Society
Helping Hands celebrates a decade in new building, impact on animal welfare
FILE - Kansas Supreme Court
Supreme Court to hear Shawnee Co. case of minor’s confession of sexual assault