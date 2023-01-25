Crews respond to rear-end collision Wednesday morning in southeast Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a two-vehicle, rear-end collision Wednesday morning in southeast Topeka.

The crash was reported around 8:45 a.m. near S.E. 29th and Wisconsin.

Topeka police said at the scene that a Dodge Ram pickup truck rear-ended a Nissan Murano as both vehicles were headed east on S.E. 29th.

The pickup truck had extensive front-end damage and the Nissan had major damage to its rear.

There were no reports of anyone in either vehicle requiring ambulance transportation to the hospital.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

