Cookies on a canvas: KC artist creates Chiefs coach Andy Reid out of Oreos

A Kansas City artist has designed a piece to look like Andy Reid, but it's made out of Oreos!
A Kansas City artist has designed a piece to look like Andy Reid, but it's made out of Oreos!(Marleah Campbell, KCTV5)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:15 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For most of us, an Oreo is a delicious afternoon snack that pairs best with a glass of milk.

But for Kansas City, Missouri-based tattooist Gabe Uvario, it’s the canvas to make hyper-realistic portraits of the city’s favorite Chiefs.

“I get tempted to eat them for sure,” Uvario said. “I just try to open up as much Oreos as I can, just a little half-split. I’ll use darks and lights and stuff like that, then just pretty much use Elmer’s glue to throw it on there.”

From a distance, Uvario’s most recent work looks like an expertly painted Andy Reid portrait. A closer look shows the true medium: 100% cookie.

“There’s still so much work that goes into scraping each Oreo, getting every shape exactly how you want it,” he said.

ALSO READ: Stray kitten rescued during Chiefs game, named ‘Sandy Reid’

Once he’s done, Uvario tops the project off with resin to prevent it from spoiling (so there’s no eating, Coach!).

This is the second cookie art he’s done. He finished a Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce piece back in November, carving through chocolate and cream for about 50 hours.

As far as the Reid portrait goes, he says he’s willing to give it to the head man himself – for a price.

“Maybe take me out on a date for a cheeseburger or something, then I’ll hand it out,” he said. “That’s what I need to do next, is do a portrait of him with a cheeseburger.”

Up next, Uvario plans to make a cookie version of rookie running back Isaiah Pacheco.

ALSO READ: Say cheese! A look behind the popular Chiefs photo op spots at Union Station

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man sentenced to death for quadruple murder sues State of Kansas
Dalton R. Quimby (left) and Angel Wahquahboshkuk (right), accused of robbing a Fellowship...
Man accused of high school burglary, woman arrested after church burglary
police lights
Sheriff identifies man killed after dog steps on loaded gun
A crash along I-70 causes traffic to backup in Topeka on Jan. 24, 2023.
Traffic clears as I-70 reopened following crash in Topeka
Hayden Lance
Canton teen arrested for mother’s second-degree murder

Latest News

K-State was the last institution King went to before his assassination.
K-State College of Art and Sciences host Civil Rights Teach-In
K-State College of Art and Science held Civil Rights Teach-In
K-State College of Art and Science held Civil Rights Teach-In
Student musicians from 26 Kansas high schools perform at White Concert Hall on the campus of...
Kansas high school musicians play on the university stage
SNW Gallery and Custom Frames reopens with ribbon cutting
SNW Gallery and Custom Frames reopens with ribbon cutting
The gallery has been in business for 42 years and is located at 328 Poyntz.
SNW Gallery and Custom Frames hold ribbon cutting