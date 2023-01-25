California pair charged with attempting to sell meth in Kansas

FILE: Crystal methamphetamine
FILE: Crystal methamphetamine(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair from California has been federally charged with attempting to sell meth they brought with them in Kansas.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas announced on Wednesday, Jan. 25, that a federal grand jury in Wichita indicted Orlando Payan-Parra, 39, and Erika Cardona-Carrizales, 43, both of Coachella, Cali., with transportation of methamphetamine across state lines.

Court documents indicate that Payan-Parra and Cardona-Carrizales have been charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and one count of interstate and foreign travel or transportation in the air of racketing enterprises.

Records show that the pair allegedly traveled from California to Kansas with the intent to distribute the meth.

The Office noted that the Drug Enforcement Administration and Kansas Highway Patrol are investigating the case as Assistant U.S. Attorney Lanny Welch prosecutes.

