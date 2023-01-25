Bill introduced in Kansas to require religious leaders to report child abuse

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 1:52 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas Senator has introduced a bill in the 2023 session that would require those in positions of religious power to report child abuse and neglect.

On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Kansas Senator Tom Holland (D-Baldwin City) introduced Senate Bill 87 to require ordained ministers to report certain abuse and neglect of children.

The law would require those in a religious position of power to report to law enforcement if they suspect a child has been harmed as a result of physical, mental or emotional abuse, neglect or sexual abuse.

The State of Kansas already requires those in the medical field, therapists and counselors, educators, emergency personnel and not-for-profit volunteers that work with children to report such cases.

Similar legislation was introduced in the Senate in 2022, however, it died in Committee.

On Wednesday, the bill was referred to the Senate Committee on Judiciary.

To read the full text of the legislation, click HERE.

