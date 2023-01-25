A.G. Kris Kobach files lawsuit against Biden administration over DHS immigration program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A lawsuit has been filed by Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach against the Biden administration over a new program that altered the immigration visa rules, according to Kobach’s office.

Kansas is joining 18 other states including the Texas Attorney General’s office leading the legal battle. Kobach explains that the program develops a pathway for participants to apply from their home country and gain access to the U.S. for up to two years or more. According to Kobach’s office, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security rule seeks to create a new visa system that would allow those from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela to be “paroled” the U.S, each year, and right now, congress has granted parole for immigrants who meet specific standards.

“The Biden administration is once again shattering federal law in its effort to open our borders to as many illegal aliens as possible,” Kobach said. “The executive branch does not have the authority to redefine what immigration parole means. Kansas will stand firm against such illegal actions.”

Kobach further iterates that every state, even border states, is being negatively impacted by the increase in immigrants in the nation. Kobach claims that as a result of the increase in immigration, there is more violence in the streets, an increase in drug trafficking, and a big demand for community and government services.

“This unlawful amnesty program will only invite hundreds of thousands of immigrants to flood our border and make this crisis even worse,” Kobach said.

To find a copy of the lawsuit, click HERE.

