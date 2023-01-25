A.G. Kris Kobach files lawsuit against Biden administration over DHS immigration program

A lawsuit has been filed by Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach against the Biden...
A lawsuit has been filed by Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach against the Biden administration over a new program that altered the immigration visa rules, according to Kobach’s office.((AP Photo/John Hanna, File))
By Tori Whalen
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A lawsuit has been filed by Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach against the Biden administration over a new program that altered the immigration visa rules, according to Kobach’s office.

Kansas is joining 18 other states including the Texas Attorney General’s office leading the legal battle. Kobach explains that the program develops a pathway for participants to apply from their home country and gain access to the U.S. for up to two years or more. According to Kobach’s office, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security rule seeks to create a new visa system that would allow those from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela to be “paroled” the U.S, each year, and right now, congress has granted parole for immigrants who meet specific standards.

“The Biden administration is once again shattering federal law in its effort to open our borders to as many illegal aliens as possible,” Kobach said. “The executive branch does not have the authority to redefine what immigration parole means. Kansas will stand firm against such illegal actions.”

Kobach further iterates that every state, even border states, is being negatively impacted by the increase in immigrants in the nation. Kobach claims that as a result of the increase in immigration, there is more violence in the streets, an increase in drug trafficking, and a big demand for community and government services.

“This unlawful amnesty program will only invite hundreds of thousands of immigrants to flood our border and make this crisis even worse,” Kobach said.

To find a copy of the lawsuit, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three deputies were shot and a Kansas HIghway Patrol trooper was bitten Monday morning during a...
Suspect dies after multiple deputies, passenger shot in officer-involved shooting
A crash along I-70 causes traffic to backup in Topeka on Jan. 24, 2023.
Traffic clears as I-70 reopened following crash in Topeka
police lights
Sheriff: Dog shoots man in fatal Sumner County hunting accident
Leroy D. Malone, 39, was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies in Kansas for his alleged role...
Double homicide suspect from Phoenix killed by deputies in Kansas, 2nd suspect hospitalized
Dalton R. Quimby (left) and Angel Wahquahboshkuk (right), accused of robbing a Fellowship...
Man accused of high school burglary, woman arrested after church burglary

Latest News

FILE
Extension granted to lesser prairie chicken’s endangered species listing
FILE
Bill introduced to allow Safe Haven boxes in Kansas
Safe Haven boxes in Kansas
Bill introduced to allow parents to surrender babies to Safe Haven boxes
FILE - Kansas State House
Kansas Rep. introduces resolution to apply term limits to U.S. Congress