$1.8 mil awarded for 10 communities to open family resource centers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - About $1.8 million in funding has been allocated among 10 Kansas communities to build Family Resource Centers in their respective locations.

The Kansas Department for Children and Families created these grants to give Kansas families more access to all available resources, which would, in return, decrease the need for families to contact DCF for assistance.

Laura Howard, the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services secretary, can improve Kansas families’ lives, give families all the needed resources, and decrease the need for families in need of help.

“We know that if we can help build the skills necessary for families to succeed, we can prevent the need for families to have contact with DCF, especially the child welfare system,” Secretary Laura Howard said. “These centers will focus on parent resilience, social connections, and important parent and child development skills which we believe will result in fewer youth in the foster care system.”

Agency Counties Served Award Amount Community Children’s Center Douglas County $208,300 Kansas Family Advisory Network SE Allen, Bourbon, Chautauqua, Cherokee, Crawford, Labette, Linn, Montgomery, Neosho, Osage, and Wilson Counties $208,300 Kansas Family Advisory Network SW Barton, Comanche, Edwards, Finney, Ford, Gray, Greeley, Harvey, Lyon, Marion, McPherson, Meade, Pawnee, Reno, Rice, Seward, and Stafford Counties $208,300 Kansas Children’s Service League Sedgwick County $208,333 KU Project Eagle Wyandotte County $208,095 Live Well NWKS Cheyenne, Rawlins, Decatur, Norton, Sherman, Thomas, Sheridan, Graham, Wallace, Logan, Gove, and Trego Counties $208,300 Pony Express Marshall and Washington Counties $197,443 Turner USD 202 Wyandotte County; USD 202 $84,000 Urban League of Kansas 67214 zip code in Sedgwick County $124,999 USD 252 Lyon Co. Lyon County communities of Neosho Rapids, Harford, and Olpe $106,142 Total Awarded: $1,762,212

The awarded grants have three one-year renewal options if each community still desires assistance. The assistance will continue to run until June 30, 2024.

The Office of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced the awarded grants on Wednesday, and Kelly said she firmly believes these grants can provide some outstanding benefit to Kansas families.

“The centers receiving these grants serve as community hubs with the sole purpose of supporting families in their own neighborhoods,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Providing easier access to programs and services, including job skills training, early childhood programs, and nutritional services, sets Kansas families up for success.”

The services the Family Resource Centers will provide are:

Childcare resources and referral

Counseling

Early childhood programs

Multiple cooking, food bank, and nutrition programs

Health screenings

Home visiting program

Job skills training

Legal services

Literacy programs

Parent leadership and peer groups

Playgroups

Youth leadership and peer groups

DCF will partner with the Kansas Children’s Service League (KCSL) to establish the Family Resource Center Network. KCSL will also be assigned to collaborate with the communities to create their resource center.

