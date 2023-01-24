Washburn University to host master’s clinical psychology day of exploration

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washburn University psychology department will host an information session and tour of its Master of Arts in clinical psychology program and facilities on February 17.

The day of exploration will be held in-person in the Henderson Learning Resources Center, Room 107, on the campus of Washburn University, and simultaneously via Zoom. This event is free.

What: Washburn University psychology department FREE information session

When: 2 – 5 p.m., February 17

Where: Henderson Learning Resources Center, Room 107, on the campus of Washburn University, OR via Zoom

How: Register online at Register online at WashburnCAS.eventbrite.com

Dr. Cynthia Turk, the Washburn University psychology department chair, will host the information session. Participants will learn how they can gain experience in Washburn’s Psychological Services Clinic while earning their degree. Participants will also learn about guaranteed internships and possible funding (including teaching assistantships). During the information session, participants will meet with faculty, speak with current graduate students and take a tour of Washburn University psychology department facilities.

About Washburn’s Clinical Psychology Program

Upon completion of the master’s program, graduates can immediately apply for a temporary license as an LMLP (licensed master’s level psychologist) in Kansas. This license allows graduates to secure employment as a therapist right away.

Most of Washburn’s students work as therapists after graduation; however, each year, about 20 percent of graduating students go on to a doctoral program. These students tell Washburn department of psychology faculty that the master’s program provided them with excellent preparation for doctoral work.

