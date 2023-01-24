Washburn University to host master’s clinical psychology day of exploration

The Washburn University psychology department will host an information session and tour of its...
The Washburn University psychology department will host an information session and tour of its Master of Arts in clinical psychology program and facilities on February 17.(123rf.com)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washburn University psychology department will host an information session and tour of its Master of Arts in clinical psychology program and facilities on February 17.

The day of exploration will be held in-person in the Henderson Learning Resources Center, Room 107, on the campus of Washburn University, and simultaneously via Zoom. This event is free.

  • What: Washburn University psychology department FREE information session
  • When: 2 – 5 p.m., February 17
  • Where: Henderson Learning Resources Center, Room 107, on the campus of Washburn University, OR via Zoom
  • How: Register online at WashburnCAS.eventbrite.com

Dr. Cynthia Turk, the Washburn University psychology department chair, will host the information session. Participants will learn how they can gain experience in Washburn’s Psychological Services Clinic while earning their degree. Participants will also learn about guaranteed internships and possible funding (including teaching assistantships). During the information session, participants will meet with faculty, speak with current graduate students and take a tour of Washburn University psychology department facilities.

About Washburn’s Clinical Psychology Program

Upon completion of the master’s program, graduates can immediately apply for a temporary license as an LMLP (licensed master’s level psychologist) in Kansas. This license allows graduates to secure employment as a therapist right away.

Most of Washburn’s students work as therapists after graduation; however, each year, about 20 percent of graduating students go on to a doctoral program. These students tell Washburn department of psychology faculty that the master’s program provided them with excellent preparation for doctoral work.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three deputies were shot and a Kansas HIghway Patrol trooper was bitten Monday morning during a...
Suspect dies after multiple deputies, passenger shot in officer-involved shooting
A crash along I-70 causes traffic to backup in Topeka on Jan. 24, 2023.
Traffic clears as I-70 reopened following crash in Topeka
Leroy D. Malone, 39, was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies in Kansas for his alleged role...
Double homicide suspect from Phoenix killed by deputies in Kansas, 2nd suspect hospitalized
FILE - Topeka Fire responded to a fatality fire at 916 SW Warren Ave. Jan. 20
GoFundMe created for mother, daughters killed in Topeka arson
Tyler J. Stanfield
Salina Police request first-degree murder charge for homicide suspect

Latest News

Live at Five
Prairie Band Casino & Resort presented a check for over $10,000 to Meals on Wheels of Eastern...
Meals on Wheels wins big at Prairie Band Casino & Resort
Capitol Federal held its annual stockholders meeting presenting its financials over its last...
Capitol Federal holds annual stockholders meeting
Several items were addressed at the annual meeting.
Capitol Federal holds meeting