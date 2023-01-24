Washburn University to host high schools for honor band concert

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washburn University band program and Kansas high school students are performing a free and open to the public Honor Band concert on Wednesday, January 25, at White Concert Hall.

When: 6 – 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 25

Where: White Concert Hall on the Washburn University campus

The Washburn University band program is welcoming 220 students from 26 Kansas high schools for the Washburn University honor band concert. The performance will feature two honor bands and the Washburn University wind ensemble. Attendees will also hear compositions performed by Dr. Thomas Duffy, professor of music at Yale University, Dr. Mike Forbes, international tuba soloist and composer, Dr. Bryce Call, assistant professor of trumpet at Washburn and Dr. Tom Seddon, director of bands at Washburn University.

