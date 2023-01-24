Washburn University to host high schools for honor band concert

The Washburn University band program and 220 Kansas high school students are performing a free...
The Washburn University band program and 220 Kansas high school students are performing a free and open to the public Honor Band concert on Wednesday, January 25, at White Concert Hall.(Washburn University)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washburn University band program and Kansas high school students are performing a free and open to the public Honor Band concert on Wednesday, January 25, at White Concert Hall.

When: 6 – 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 25

Where: White Concert Hall on the Washburn University campus

The Washburn University band program is welcoming 220 students from 26 Kansas high schools for the Washburn University honor band concert. The performance will feature two honor bands and the Washburn University wind ensemble. Attendees will also hear compositions performed by Dr. Thomas Duffy, professor of music at Yale University, Dr. Mike Forbes, international tuba soloist and composer, Dr. Bryce Call, assistant professor of trumpet at Washburn and Dr. Tom Seddon, director of bands at Washburn University.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three deputies were shot and a Kansas HIghway Patrol trooper was bitten Monday morning during a...
Suspect dies after multiple deputies, passenger shot in officer-involved shooting
A crash along I-70 causes traffic to backup in Topeka on Jan. 24, 2023.
Traffic clears as I-70 reopened following crash in Topeka
Leroy D. Malone, 39, was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies in Kansas for his alleged role...
Double homicide suspect from Phoenix killed by deputies in Kansas, 2nd suspect hospitalized
FILE - Topeka Fire responded to a fatality fire at 916 SW Warren Ave. Jan. 20
GoFundMe created for mother, daughters killed in Topeka arson
Tyler J. Stanfield
Salina Police request first-degree murder charge for homicide suspect

Latest News

VA Caregiver Support Programs are available to assist those caring for veterans.
Veterans Administration touts expanded caregiver support programs
VA Caregiver Support Programs are available to assist those caring for veterans.
Veterans Administration touts expanded caregiver support programs
Brian Skinner teaches in the Newton School District, but will spend the next year traveling...
KS Teacher of the Year receives keys to new car
Randy Phillips, Topeka Fire Chief
Topeka Fire Chief breaks down 2022 annual report
Randy Phillips, Topeka Fire Chief
Topeka Fire Chief breaks down 2022 annual report