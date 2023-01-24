Veterans Administration touts expanded caregiver support programs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Veterans Administration is calling this the Year of the Caregiver.

The VA has had recent program expansions to ensure veterans - and those who care for them - are getting the support they need.

Dr. Colleen Richardson, executive director of the VA’s National Caregiver Support Program, is visiting sites in the Eastern Kansas VA Health System this week. She visited Eye on NE Kansas to share more about the support program options available to veterans’ caregivers.

People may reach the Caregiver Support Line at 855-260-3274. Information on the VA’s caregiver support programs is available at caregiver.va.gov.

